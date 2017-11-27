South Africa: Until the Culture of Impunity Ends, We Will Make No Progress On Women or Children's Rights

analysis

If the ANC were serious about its commitment to women and children it would walk the talk and its MPs would exercise better oversight within Parliament.

It might be hard to fathom but we are in the midst of the annual "16 days of activism for no violence against women and children". The 16 days started on 25 November. Parliament's website has an entire page dedicated to this campaign which we are reminded is a worldwide one. It states, "It aims to raise awareness of the NEGATIVE impact that VIOLENCE and ABUSE have on WOMEN and CHILDREN and to RID society of ABUSE PERMANENTLY' (the website's capitals).

Parliament also reminds us that it has passed several laws to deal with women and child abuse, including the Children's Act, the Promotion of Equity and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, The Maintenance Act and a slew of others.

While codification is always important, these laws really mean very little to the woman repeatedly seeking maintenance payments in a country where a culture of impunity permeates every aspect of life. This is but one example. Any cursory interaction in Maintenance courts in South Africa is generally to be avoided and often specifically humiliating...