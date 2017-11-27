26 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Culpable Homicide - Griekwastad Road: Road Safety Hints

The SAPS in Kimberley are investigating a case of culpable homicide after an accident occurred on the Griekwastad Road on Sunday, 26 November 2017 at about 03:00am. It is alleged that the driver of the blue Ford Fiesta was en-route towards Griekwastad when he lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll into an oncoming Toyota Corolla. Both the driver and one of his three female passengers died on the scene. The male driver and his 8-year-old son in the Toyota only sustained minor injuries. The investigation continues.

The SAPS supports the Arrive Alive Campaign and requests that motorist please adhere to the following road rules:

Do not speed, stick to the road speed. Do not text or speak on your cell phone while driving. Stop and rest frequently. Wear safety belts. Make sure your vehicle is roadworthy. Adhere to all the road rules. Do not drink and drive. Do not overload your vehicle. Be an example of good driving. Be alert today and alive tomorrow.

