24 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Hijacking Suspects Caught Red Handed With Firearms - Kuruman

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The vigilance of SAPS members in Deben put three alleged hijackers behind bars. On Thursday, 23 November 2017 at about 02:00 the Deben SAPS spotted a suspicious looking vehicle in Voortrekker Street, Deben and immediately stopped and searched it. It was found that the 25-year-old male driver of the Toyota Run X was being hi-jacked and the three men inside the vehicle were the suspects. Police also found two firearms with the three suspects and arrested them for hi-jacking, kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms.

"The Cluster Commander for the John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster, Maj General Johan Bean commended the Deben Police for their swift and professional response that led to the superb arrest." The suspects should be appearing in the Kuruman Magistrates' Court soon. The investigation continues.

South Africa

Health Minister Threatens to Sue Provinces for Shortage of Junior Doctor Positions

Motsoaledi says three provinces are responsible for leaving hundreds of recent medical school graduates without jobs. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.