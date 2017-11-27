South Africa: Hijacking Suspects Caught Red Handed With Firearms - Kuruman

press release

The vigilance of SAPS members in Deben put three alleged hijackers behind bars. On Thursday, 23 November 2017 at about 02:00 the Deben SAPS spotted a suspicious looking vehicle in Voortrekker Street, Deben and immediately stopped and searched it. It was found that the 25-year-old male driver of the Toyota Run X was being hi-jacked and the three men inside the vehicle were the suspects. Police also found two firearms with the three suspects and arrested them for hi-jacking, kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms.

"The Cluster Commander for the John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster, Maj General Johan Bean commended the Deben Police for their swift and professional response that led to the superb arrest." The suspects should be appearing in the Kuruman Magistrates' Court soon. The investigation continues.