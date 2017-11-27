Angola: Disciplinary Proceedings Against Prosecutor

Luanda — The Higher Council of the Public Prosecution Department decided Friday to institute a disciplinary proceeding against the prosecutor Natasha Sulaia and Santos Andrade Santos, for alleged crimes of fraud and abuse of power, and may be criminally prosecuted.

This fact was released by the Attorney-General of the Republic, João Maria de Sousa, at a press conference at the end of a meeting of the Higher Council of the Public Prosecution Department, which analyzed the matter.

The Attorney-General said that the case was triggered following a widespread complaint in social media entitled "Angola prosecuted in the United States for stealing from foreign investors," involving prosecutor Natasha Sulaia e Santos Andradre Santos, her father, António Francisco Andrade (a general in the reserve) and her brother, whose name was not disclosed.

The online newspaper "Maka Angola" reported in its edition of 22 November that the institution Africa Growth Corporation (AGC), a company with the headquarters in the United States, had filed a lawsuit against the Republic of Angola, accusing the reserve general António Francisco de Andrade and his children Miguel and Natasha Andrade (the prosecutor) of having swindled from him more than 55 million dollars, with the complicity and coverage of Luanda Provincial Government as well as the Attorney General's Office.

The AGC alleges that it has legally acquired real estate and commercial properties in Luanda and managed several apartment complexes leased to Angolans and foreigners, but that the Angolan shareholders used forged documents, intimidation and force of fire arms to seize, expropriate and illegally transfer the American assets to the possession of the Angolan prosecutor Natasha Andrade.

The AGC accuses the defendants of having taken its property in Angola without any compensation, in a discriminatory manner and without legal process.

On the other hand, by losing his property the defendants was discriminated on the basis of the nationality, in violation of international law.

The Higher Council of the Public Prosecution Department, according to the Constitution of the Republic, supervises the management and discipline of the Public Prosecution Service, as well as evaluates appointments, transfers and promotion of magistrates.