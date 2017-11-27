Namibia: Unfair Distribution Sparked Demand for Ancestral Land

Namibians feel the demand for ancestral land was triggered by the discriminatory and unfair land resettlement process.

Ombudsman John Walters said this in his report that looked at all forms of discrimination countrywide.

In their submissions and presentations, some farmers told the Ombudsman that they could not be resettled while the rich benefited.

Others claimed that land was given to one tribe, while those originally from a particular region were left out.

Walters' report also shows that marginalised communities, such as the Ovazemba and San, have been subjected to discrimination when it comes to land distribution.

The San communities in the Omaheke region, and the Ovazemba in Kunene experience discrimination on all fronts, including access to land.

"Most San live in remote areas, and are not aware of the resettlement projects in their areas. Another reason is that many are illiterate," read the report.

It then recommends that the ancestral land issue be discussed, as well as setting a clear timeline for future land expropriations, and for the resettlement lists to be published, among other things.

Despite these discriminatory practices, the government has tried to favour the San in its projects, and has allocated 49 000 hectares of farms to the Hai//om San community.

The land was given to them in a bid to restore the land that they lost when they were pushed out of the Etosha National Park by the former colonial government.