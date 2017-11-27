Zimbabwe: Passenger Watchdog Raps Hospitals

The Passenger Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has expressed concern over the habit of forcing accident victims to buy medication when they are rushed to the institutions.

In a statement last week, PAZ president Mr Tafadzwa Goliati said he had personally witnessed the "deplorable behaviour" after an accident that happened in the city on Thursday last week.

"Yesterday (Thursday), there was an accident involving a kombi and an Isuzu double cab at the corner of Leopold Takawira Street and Samora Machel Avenue around 6pm," he said.

"One person died and 11 others were injured.

"I visited the accident victims at Parirenyatwa Hospital. When I got there, the accident victims were being asked to buy medication. Those who did not have money to buy medication started phoning their relatives for assistance."

Mr Goliati said Government hospitals should prioritise saving lives and reducing the suffering of accident victims, rather than demanding cash.

"As an association, we believe that victims of road accidents should get all the medical assistance they need as a matter of urgency, including X-rays and medication, whether they or their relatives have the money to pay for medical services," he said.

"People cannot suffer or die because they do not have money. A road accident is unforeseeable, which is why it is an accident and Government hospitals should prioritise saving lives and reducing the suffering of accident victims."

PAZ recently expressed concern over the increase in road traffic accidents caused by tyre bursts.

This followed an accident that claimed four lives and injured 11 others at the 51-kilometre peg along the Marondera-Harare Road.

"As Passengers Association of Zimbabwe, we are very worried by the loss of life due to tyre bursts, as evidenced by the Marondera crash involving a Nissan Caravan commuter omnibus that was travelling from Marondera to Harare, which had a tyre burst and veered off the road," said Mr Goliati.