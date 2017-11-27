South Africa: Partnership Policing Leads to the Arrest of Three Suspects On Drug Related Charges in Milnerton

press release

Milnerton police members followed up on information they received from the community about drug activities at a house in Diluta Road, Sunset Beach, Milnerton and arrested three suspects on drug related charges.

This happened on 2017-11-26 at approximately 00:10 when police members of Visible Policing searched the premises and four mandrax tablets, three ecstasy tablets and a small quantity of magic mushrooms were seized.

During a further search of the premises a clandestine laboratory with different chemicals and drugs was found in one of the rooms and confiscated.

Three suspects aged 22, 38 and 53 respectively were arrested. The estimated street value of the drugs is still to be determined.

The suspects will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates' court on 2017-11-28.

Partnership policing is the key to creating safer and drug free communities.