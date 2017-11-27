26 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Partnership Policing Leads to the Arrest of Three Suspects On Drug Related Charges in Milnerton

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Milnerton police members followed up on information they received from the community about drug activities at a house in Diluta Road, Sunset Beach, Milnerton and arrested three suspects on drug related charges.

This happened on 2017-11-26 at approximately 00:10 when police members of Visible Policing searched the premises and four mandrax tablets, three ecstasy tablets and a small quantity of magic mushrooms were seized.

During a further search of the premises a clandestine laboratory with different chemicals and drugs was found in one of the rooms and confiscated.

Three suspects aged 22, 38 and 53 respectively were arrested. The estimated street value of the drugs is still to be determined.

The suspects will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates' court on 2017-11-28.

Partnership policing is the key to creating safer and drug free communities.

South Africa

Health Minister Threatens to Sue Provinces for Shortage of Junior Doctor Positions

Motsoaledi says three provinces are responsible for leaving hundreds of recent medical school graduates without jobs. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.