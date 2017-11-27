Southern Africa: SADC Contingent Force From Zambia Arrives in Lesotho

Part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Contingent force specifically from Zambia arrived in the country on Saturday night and was welcomed by the top officials of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF).

The Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Defence and National Security, Colonel Tanki Mothae confirmed the deployment of the Zambian Force in an interview on Sunday.

Information that has been disseminated earlier showed that seven countries have agreed to be part of the peace keeping force in Lesotho, and those are Angola, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Malawi and Namibia with a total number of 270 people, 258 army members, 50 from intelligence, 24 police officers and 12 civilians.

According to a press release issued by SADC on Friday (November 24), the deployment of its contingent force into Lesotho scheduled to begin between November 20 and 27 was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances, therefore the launch scheduled for Tuesday is also postponed and the new dates will be communicated in due course.

It further states that so far more than 50 percent of the facilities to be used by the force are ready, adding that by next week, the contingent will be deployed and ready to operate.

SADC also reaffirmed its full support to the people of Lesotho in facilitating a secure, stable and peaceful environment conducive for the rule of law necessary for the implementation of the organ's decisions, including the security sector reforms.

The old Peace Corps volunteer's premises near the United Nations (UN) House will be used as a command office, while some of the buildings at Moshoeshoe I Airport and Agricultural show grounds at Ha Foso will be used as camps for the troops.