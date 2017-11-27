25 November 2017

Kingdom of Lesotho (Maseru)

Southern Africa: SADC Contingent Force From Zambia Arrives in Lesotho

Tagged:

Related Topics

Part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Contingent force specifically from Zambia arrived in the country on Saturday night and was welcomed by the top officials of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF).

The Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Defence and National Security, Colonel Tanki Mothae confirmed the deployment of the Zambian Force in an interview on Sunday.

Information that has been disseminated earlier showed that seven countries have agreed to be part of the peace keeping force in Lesotho, and those are Angola, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Malawi and Namibia with a total number of 270 people, 258 army members, 50 from intelligence, 24 police officers and 12 civilians.

According to a press release issued by SADC on Friday (November 24), the deployment of its contingent force into Lesotho scheduled to begin between November 20 and 27 was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances, therefore the launch scheduled for Tuesday is also postponed and the new dates will be communicated in due course.

It further states that so far more than 50 percent of the facilities to be used by the force are ready, adding that by next week, the contingent will be deployed and ready to operate.

SADC also reaffirmed its full support to the people of Lesotho in facilitating a secure, stable and peaceful environment conducive for the rule of law necessary for the implementation of the organ's decisions, including the security sector reforms.

The old Peace Corps volunteer's premises near the United Nations (UN) House will be used as a command office, while some of the buildings at Moshoeshoe I Airport and Agricultural show grounds at Ha Foso will be used as camps for the troops.

Lesotho

South Africa U20 Wallop Lesotho U20 in Cosafa Cup Preparations

The Burger King-sponsored South African Men's U20 National Team, beat the Lesotho U- 20 team 5-0 in their second… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Kingdom of Lesotho. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.