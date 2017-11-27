Namibia: More Than 7 000 Robbery Cases Since 2016

The Namibian Police recorded 7 452 robbery cases nationwide from January 2016 to November this year.

Of these cases, 661 were committed with firearms.

A total of 1 867 Namibians and foreign suspects were arrested in connection with these robberies.

These figures were released by police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga in a speech read on his behalf by commissioner Rudolf Isaak while addressing the //Karas regional police at the commemoration of the annual Police Day at Keetmans-hoop yesterday.

He said most suspects involved in robberies, which included six foreign suspects in a cash-in-transit heist, were arrested thanks to cooperation between the police and the public.

Ndeitunga said most of the stolen money, property as well as firearms used to commit the robberies had been recovered.

Ndeitunga revealed that 124 foreign nationals and 458 Namibians were also arrested for using, possessing or dealing in illicit drugs, including cannabis, Mandrax, cocaine, crack cocaine, ecstasy, methcathinone (known as CAT) and crystalline methamphetamine (knows as Tik) with a combined street value of N$12,1 million.

"The above-quoted statistics show that our society is faced with the serious problem of drug abuse. Therefore, we have to redouble our efforts to save the future of our nation, especially our children," he stressed.

Ndeitunga also highlighted domestic violence as a serious issue in the country, and added that 6 647 cases of rape, attempted rape, murder, attempted murder, arson, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault, malicious damage to property, the pointing of firearms and crimen injuria had been reported. He mentioned that the economic downturn has had an impact on the police, with some major capital projects not being finalised on time because of a lack of money.

"Some capital projects are still ongoing countrywide, comprising the police headquarters, police stations, office blocks, houses and barracks. However, their completion is slowed by financial constraints," he added.