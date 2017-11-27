South Africa: Trio Nabbed for Separate Incidents of Crime

press release

In the fight to decrease the levels of trio crimes in the province, police in Klerksdorp nabbed a 39-year-old suspect in connection with Business Robbery on Friday, 24 November 2017, at the Indian Shopping Centre, Klerksdorp.

According to information received, police in Klerksdorp made a follow up on a tip-off about people who were seen offloading boxes from the roof of a shop. The police, upon arrival at the scene, found a silver Mercedes Benz vehicle. They searched the drive as well as the vehicle and found items such as money, boxes of cigarettes and a bag full of cell c airtime and other shop items. Upon further search and probe, the police also discovered other items like laptops, boxes of cigarettes, buckets filled with money hidden behind a tree and in the roof of the shop all worth R800 00, 00. The suspect was arrested after he failed to account for the goods. He is expected to appear in Klerksdorp Magistrates' Court on Monday, 27 November 2017 on a charge of business robbery.

In another unrelated incident on Friday, 24 November 2017, police in Kgomotso apprehended two suspects aged 39 and 40 for possession of suspected stolen copper cable. The pair was arrested after the police swiftly responded to a tip-off that the suspects were seen carrying copper cables in the bushes in Kgomotso. According to information, the police found the suspects loading the copper cables worth R13 000, 00 on the vehicle. They were arrested and are expected to appear in the Pampierstad Magistrates' Court on Monday, 27 November 2017.