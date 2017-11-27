Djibouti: Chinese Premier Encourages Investment in Djibouti

Premier Li Keqiang said Friday Djibouti is an important partner for China in east Africa, and he encouraged Chinese enterprises to invest there.

"China and Djibouti will continue to deepen mutual trust and partnership to become a model for South-South cooperation," Li said when meeting with Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

China will work with Djibouti on infrastructure and industrial production capacity cooperation to make the African country a regional trade and logistics hub and improve its economy and people's livelihoods, Li said.

"China encourages well-established enterprises to invest in Djibouti and hopes the country will offer security and convenience to Chinese companies," the premier said.

Guelleh hailed the productive, mutually beneficial cooperation since the two countries established diplomatic ties 38 years ago. He thanked China's support for Djibouti's development and said the country will use its geographical advantage to further cooperate with China.

Guelleh was on a state visit to China from Wednesday to Friday.