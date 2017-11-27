South Africa: The Joint Operation Is Still On Searching for an Escaped Lion

press release

The Joint search operation is still ongoing in and around Geaorges Valley and Makgobaskloof areas looking for an escaped lion.

This search follows the allegations that two (02) lions jumped out of a trailer which was being towed by a bakkie along Gearges Valley road outside Tzaneen this afternoon, 26 November 2017.

According to the eye witness, these two lions were seen entering inside the pine plantations near Vula-Vula in the Georges Valley area after they escaped.

The driver of the vehicle alleged that the lions were transported from one animal enclosure to another but this is still being verified through the ongoing investigations to determine their exact destination.

One of the lions seemed to have hurt its leg when it jumped from the moving trailer and as a result, it was recovered while the second lion ran down towards a stream in the opposite side of the R528 road.

Members of the community are warned to be extra careful when moving or traveling in these areas.

Anyone with information, may contact the nearest Police Station or the Police Emergency number 10111.

The search operation is still continuing.