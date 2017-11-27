Uganda: Mubende Councillors Protest Give-Away of Health Centre Land

Mubende — Councillors in Kibalinga Sub-county, Mubende District, have put up a spirited fight against the give-away of one acre of land belonging to a public health centre to a private developer.

The developer, who has already opened up boundaries, wants to construct a petrol station and a commercial building.

Rumours have been circulating since last week that the LCIII chairperson of Kibalinga, Mr Venansius Mbonye, and Mr Julius Matovu had entered an agreement with Mr John Twahirwa, a businessman in Mubende Town, to allow him utilise part of Kibalinga Health Centre III land without the council approval.

The health centre is on the Mubende -Fort portal highway, about 11km from Mubende Town.

A council meeting, which had been convened at the sub-county headquarters to have the two local leaders, explains the transaction, flopped last week after the duo refused to show up.

The councillors led by Ms Flavia Bahamire Rukundo, a representative of people with disability, maintained that the land should remain intact.

"The developer has already brought excavators and bulldozers but we are saying no, the land belongs to Kibalinga Health Centre III," Ms Rukundo said during an interview with Daily Monitor at the weekend.

Out of the 17 sub-county councillors, 11 are opposed to the deal.

Ms Rukundo claimed that Mr Mbonye could be having vested interests in giving away the land because he ignored earlier pleas from other local leaders asking him to back off the facility's land.

"We have a lot of land as a sub -county, why did he zero on that belonging to the health centre? what will we do in future when we need land for expansion of the facility from its current status to a hospital?" she asked.

Mr Joseph Lubega, a councillor for Kibalinga B Parish, said they are planning to seek a court injunction to block the developer and also petition the Inspectorate General of Government to investigate the matter.

"We are the voices of the community and we cannot sit and watch the only health centre in the entire sub-county lose its land like that," he said.

Mr Lubega added: "We are not against development in Kibalinga Sub-county but the investor can be given any other piece of land, for example there is idle land at the sub county headquarters which is surrounded by bushes."

But Mr Mbonye insists the resolution to give away part of the health centre land was endorsed by councillors and he wondered why they disowned their decision. According to Mr Mbonye, on December 21 ,2016, Mr Gladson Tumuwekyi ,the chairperson of the finance committee, tabled before council a proposal to create possible avenues of improving local revenue and one of them was to utilise the available pieces of land, including the part housing the health centre .

He alleged that March 31, the council adopted the recommendation by the finance committee.

"As the area chairman, I am mandated to implement lawful council resolutions and this is what they resolved. We have identified a suitable investor and I am surprised that they are now making a U-turn."

But Mr Lubega clarified that what council endorsed was a motion to support development in the area, but not necessarily giving away the health centre land.

Daily Monitor has learnt that this piece of land on Block 199 Plot 242 and Plot 243 at Lusalira -Buwekula county, has already been given to Mr Twahirwa's company, Mubende Agro Supply and Processor Limited and an agreement cementing the deal was signed on July 31, between Mr Twahirwa's lawyer, JK Ssewanyana and Kibalinga Sub-county officials .

Mr Twahirwa said he legally acquired the land after applying to the sub county chief's office expressing interest to develop the land. "Our request was granted and we later entered into a memorandum of understanding with the sub-county which now gives us the mandate to use the land. In case of any grievances, let them be handled by the sub-county because for us we passed through the proper channels," he said by telephone .

He added: "I paid Shs3m as premium and I will be paying annual nominal ground rent to the sub-county for the next 49 years of my lease."