Somalia: Saudi Media Allege Qatari Terror Plot in KSA Using Kenyan And Somalis

A Saudi Arabia newspaper Okaz has published a story alleging it has evidence to show that Qatar is plotting for a series of Terror attacks within Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

The report says that Doha is recruiting Somalis and Kenyan operatives to execute the attacks. It farther puts the figure of the cost of the alleged operation at $19.2 Million.

According to the newspaper the operation though executed by Kenyans and Somalis will be headed by a Saudi national identified as Saad Al Faqih.

Former top Alshabaab member Mohamed Said Atom is alleged in the report to be recruiting the Kenyans and Somalis needed for the operation.

Okaz states that the plan was published hours before US government issued an Intel report of possible attacks in Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Peninsular.

Qatar fell out with Saudi Arabia and its allies following the Qatar crisis mid this year in which Riyadh issued claims that Doha was sponsoring terror activities.