26 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Possession of Protected Wildlife in Nuwerus

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Western Cape: The continuous vehicle checkpoints to boost safety during the Festive Season paid off on 2017-11-24 at about 15:30. Stop and search operations yielded success for the Vredendal SAPS members when a suspect in a vehicle chased away from the check point. A high speed chase ensued and the vehicle was eventually stopped at Bitterfontein, Nuwerus, near the border of the Northern Cape. The suspect was arrested, and upon searching his vehicle 48 armadillo girdled lizards, to the value of R720 000 were found in the car.

The 49 year old culprit is due to make a court appearance in the Klawer Magistrates' Court on Monday 2017-11-27 on charges of possession of protected wildlife.

Police management applauded the members on a job well done. We will not allow criminals to strip the wildlife of the Western Cape, and we will continue with operations to prevent the further depletion of our wildlife. The illegal trade in wildlife is high on the agenda of SAPS in the Western Cape in their quest to reduce crime.

South Africa

Health Minister Threatens to Sue Provinces for Shortage of Junior Doctor Positions

Motsoaledi says three provinces are responsible for leaving hundreds of recent medical school graduates without jobs. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.