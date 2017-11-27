26 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: One More Suspect Arrested for the Possession of an Illegal Firearm in Khayelitsha

Western Cape: Gun violence is rife in several suburbs where violent crimes are committed on a daily basis. Therefore police attached to the Khayelitsha OCCT (Operational Command Centre Team) acted swiftly by arresting a suspect for the possession of an illegal firearm in SST informal settlement, Town Two, Khayelitsha.

On Saturday 2017-11-25 at approximately 21:00 police were on vehicle patrols when they received the information about the suspect with the firearm. Further information revealed that the suspect had fired shots randomly at different times, thereby putting the lives of the residents in danger.

Police members went to the mentioned address and recovered the firearm. The firearm, a Norinco pistol with its serial number, was loaded with six live rounds.

The suspect, aged 38, could not account as to where he had found the firearm. He was then arrested for the possession of an illegal firearm. Once charged, he will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates' Court.

Further investigation about the ownership of the firearm is under way and its owner could face charges of negligent loss of a firearm, as there are currently no reports of a stolen firearm.

The scourge of firearms in the hands of the wrong people pose a threat to the safety of communities during the Festive period.

