Malawi: Nsanje Communities Accuse Council for Lack of Transparency

Nsanje — Nsanje communities have accused the council secretariat for its failure to apply principles of transparency and accountability in the management of local revenue.

One of the concerned people, bicycle taxi operator, Hamusa Hassan, lamented, "We are not moving on the same page."

He said many people in the district are not aware as to how much local revenue is generated annually and how it is used.

Hassan also accused the councilors who play the oversight role for not pushing the secretariat to provide communities with information on local revenue generation.

"I have been a bicycle operator for years. And the council has been collecting revenue on daily basis.

But we cannot see with our own eyes any tangible project implemented through local revenue," lamented Hassan.

Chairperson for Nsanje boma market, Samson Lambo, concurred with Hassan that the council sometimes conducts sensitization meetings aimed at encouraging business people to pay market fees, but sadly they do not come back to give feedback in terms of expenditures.

Lambo also noted that some of the projects that were set to be implemented through local revenue have stalled and the council has remained mum as to why the projects remain uncompleted.

Nsanje District Commissioner, Gift Lapozo, acknowledged the people's concerns but was quick to point out that the revenue generated is not adequate for the council's development targets.

"The council is putting in place mechanisms to ensure that all the projects that have stalled get completed.

"We are planning to have a tollgate at Sorgin where minibuses entering into the district should be paying a certain fee to broaden revenue collection base," said Lapozo.

On transparency and accountability, Nsanje Council Chairman, Mavuto Kamba, said financial reports are always released and presented during a full council meeting every second quarter of the year for people to appreciate the financial status of the council.