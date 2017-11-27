27 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Eskom's Latest Work On the Irp for the Department of Energy Rejects Nuclear

The findings of the latest work on the draft Integrated Resource Plan for Electricity, IRP 2017, by Eskom for the South African Department of Energy (DoE) are proving to be somewhat problematic for Energy Minister David Mahlobo. By CHRIS YELLAND.

As a result, this latest work by Eskom, and all further work on IRP 2017, has now been taken out of the hands of both Eskom and the DoE planning technocrats by Minister Mahlobo and his nuclear team so they can "massage" it further with "policy adjustment".

The Eskom work confirms studies by other respected research bodies in South Africa and abroad, as well as the statements by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba at the recent World Bank and International Monetary Fund summit in New York, and in his Medium-Term Budget policy statement, that the new-nuclear option for South Africa is both unnecessary and costly.

After modelling numerous scenarios in the latest work by Eskom, the study focuses on five broad scenario options, referred to by Eskom as: the Reference Case; the Optimum Plan; the Low Growth Scenario; the Carbon Budget Plan; and the Forced Nuclear scenario.

In the Forced Nuclear scenario, some 9,6 GW of new-nuclear power is "hard-wired" (or...

