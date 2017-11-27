26 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Communities in Mwanza Tipped On Nutritious Foods

By Brian Wasili

Blantyre — Communities form Group Village Head (GVH) Kasuza in traditional Authority (T.A.) Nthache in Mwanza have been urged to eat nutritious foods to enhances their health which, in turn, will make them contribute positively to the country's social economic growth.

Chairperson for the Mwanza District Council, Godfrey Zamaheya, made the call at a recent Nutrition Open Day organized by Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) in the district.

"It is only healthy people who can effectively contribute to the development of the nation," said Zamaheya who was guest of honour at the function.

He underscored the need for people to eat food comprising the six food groups, saying it is vital especially for expectant women because they give birth to healthy children.

Speaking earlier during the function, GVH Kasuza said people's eating habits in his area would surely improve following the food demonstrations showcased at the function.

"People here used to eat ordinary foods without considering their food value," said Kasuza.

He hailed Red Cross for holding the function in his area, saying it had been an eye opener.

In his remarks, District Project Officer for Red Cross, Charles Nyirenda, said food preparation that was demonstrated could easily be prepared by most individuals and that it was affordable.

"Anyone can afford to make these foods because they are prepared from crops grown within this area," said Nyirenda.

