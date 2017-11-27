Malawi: Camfed Donates School Materials to Dedza Girls

Dedza — Campaign for Female Education (Camfed) on Wednesday donated assorted school materials to 519 needy girls in all the 23 community day secondary schools (CDSSs) as well as two secondary schools in Dedza District.

The materials included notebooks, hard covers, pens, sanitary pads, uniforms, jerseys, school shoes and school bags.

Camfed District Operations Officer (DOO) for Dedza, Catherine Kundembo, said the organisation also supports girls with school fees as well as examination fees.

"We work in collaboration with communities to help us identify needy students. Every term, all the selected beneficiaries receive school materials as well as school and examination fees," she said.

Kundembo said apart from material support, Camfed in collaboration with other district stakeholders, also provide psycho-social support, guidance and counseling to girls in order to encourage them to remain in school.

"Camfed is working with various stakeholders in the district, including government departments and other nongovernmental organisations, to make sure we reach out to girls with all the necessary support including guidance and counseling," she said.

Kundembo said Camfed's focus is on most vulnerable girls to ensure they access education and realise their full potential.

One of the beneficiaries, Gertrude Mangani who is in form 4 at Golomoti CDSS, thanked the organisation for paying her school fees and providing her with school materials since form 1.