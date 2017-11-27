Machinga — Cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) are said to be on the increase in Machinga with cases of defilement topping high.

Chairperson for Machinga Police Women Network, Sergeant Brandina Kaunda, revealed this Wednesday at Machinga Community ground during the GBV sensitization meeting.

The sensitization meeting marked the launch of 16 days of Activism that runs from November 25 to December 10 and it was characterised by a two kilometre big walk from Milala to Machinga Community ground.

"Last year, we registered 56 defilement cases whilst this year same period we have registered 60 cases of defilement. We have also registered an increase in indecent assault cases from three last year to nine cases this year," she lamented.

The chairperson however disclosed that the district has registered a decrease in cases of incest.

She added that 12 abduction cases have so far been recorded against 14 cases registered last year same period.

To contain the situation, Kaunda said Machinga Police have lined up a number of activities aimed at sensitizing the community on GBV.

"As women police officers, we will work hand in hand with the community, particularly men, to ensure that rights of women and children are protected," said Kaunda.

Machinga District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), Bertha Mijoya, urged stakeholders to join hands in protecting and promoting the rights of children and women for development to forge ahead in the district.

Mijoya therefore appealed to parents and guardians to avoid subjecting children to situations which can easily make them fall prey to GBV perpetrators.

She said: "People should report all cases of gender based violence to responsible institutions to end the vice."

Traditional Authority (T/A) Nkula commended the police for organising the campaign, saying it has come at a right time when Machinga is grappling to end the GBV cases.

"Traditional Leaders will give the police the necessary support to end GBV in our communities," assured T/A Nkula.