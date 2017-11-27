26 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: MP Calls for Concerted Efforts in Addressing Electricity Power Shortage

By Gomezgani Wanda

Lilongwe — Member of Parliament for Mulanje Bale, Victor Musowa, on Thursday called on fellow members of parliament to help government in finding ways of addressing electricity power supply problems that have affected some parts of the country.

Musowa made a call after Member of Parliament for Kasungu Central, Amon Nkhata, raised a concern over persistent black outs in the country.

"As Members of Parliament, we should collectively find ways of how we can help government to address the problems we are facing with electricity power supply," said Musowa.

He said it was high time Members of Parliament started contributing positively to issues of national importance other than wasting time deliberating on petty issues.

"I would like to urge all my fellow parliamentarians to come up with measures that would help to address the problems we are facing with electricity power supply in the country," he said.

In response to electricity supply problems, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Goodall Gondwe, said government in collaboration with ESCOM has put in place measures to hire a company that would help address power supply challenges.

Gondwe said government has already held talks with a certain company to install diesel power supply generators to boost electricity power supply in the country.

