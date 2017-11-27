Malawi: Police Nets a Man for Illegal Medical Drug Dealing

Salima — As government strives to have medical drugs in all its medical facilities to save lives of people, Police in Salima has arrested a man for being found in possession of medical drugs without a license.

Police identified the suspect as Dickson Liwonde, aged 47 years from Mambo Village, Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba District.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (MANA), Salima Police Public Relations Officer, Sub-Inspector Gift Chitowe, said the suspect was buying the drugs from hospitals and selling them at places along Lake Malawi.

"Our police officers were on their normal patrols along Lake Malawi on Monday, and at about 18:00 hours when they arrived at Nguwo fishing beach, they saw the said suspect busy selling medical drugs where he failed to account for his authority," said the police PRO.

The police have, however, warned against such malpractices, saying the tendencies pull down development and economy of the country.

Liwonde will appear in court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of medical drugs without license.