Namibia: How the Swapo Cc Is Made Up

THE famous Swapo 'pot' is cooking and only a few from the 700-odd delegates will come out of it alive.

Apart from electing the top four in the party, Swapo delegates at the congress are electing members of the central committee who are all thrown into the famous 'pot' from where the elected few will emerge.

This time, the 'pot' is even hotter because the election is done in two streams to keep to the party's 50/50 gender policy. Therefore, males and females are elected separately.

It means only about 29 candidates from each group will emerge.

The CC is the highest organ of authority between two congresses and its chairperson shall be the president of the party.

It is made up of following 85 members:

president, vice president, the secretary general and deputy secretary general who shall be elected directly by the congress and become automatic members

* 58 members also elected by congress

* six (6) to be appointed by the party president

* three (3) secretaries for the wings (SPWC, SPEC, SPYL)

* fourteen regional coordinators

Additionally the founding president Sam Nujoma, former president Hifikepunye Pohamba and few others like Libertina Amathila, Nickey Iyambo, Ben Amathila, Theo-Ben Gurirab, Kanana Hishoono, Ngarikutuke Tjiriange and Vinia Ndadi are also permanent members.

Who qualifies:

* A minimum of ten (10) years of continuous membership in Swapo is required for a member to be eligible for membership of CC