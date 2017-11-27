Tanzania: Work On Dar es Salaam Bus Rapid Transit to Resume

Photo: The Citizen

The long awaited Dar es Salaam Bus Rapid Transit (Dart).

Dar es Salaam — The African Development Bank (AfDB) is set to kick start the second phase implementation of the US$159.32 million Dar es Salaam Bus Rapid Transit System (DART) in Tanzania as from June 2018.

The project, a first of its kind in the Eastern Africa Region, will revolutionize urban mobility and accessibility in Dar es Salaam. It will provide enhanced transport facilities that are reliable, safe, efficient and cost-effective; thereby supporting socio-economic development for the country. The productivity gains to be realized from more efficient travel will enhance Dar es Salaam's competitiveness as a business hub and a gateway for its landlocked neighbouring countries, and contribute to regional integration.

Accordingly, the project is in line with Tanzania's Five Year Development Plan (FYDP, 2016-2021). The FYDP has identified infrastructure as a key catalyst for economic transformation through industrialization and human development. The Project is also strongly aligned with the AfDB's areas of focus, popularly known as the Hi-5 for transforming Africa, specifically those on "Integrate Africa", "Industrialize Africa", and "Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa".

"Totalling 19.3km, the project which will run along the Kilwa road corridor and part of Kawawa Road, will lead to the reduction of rush hour travel time for public transport users to 15 - 20 minutes, from the current 60 to 90 minutes. Clearly, the productivity gains and improvement in public welfare, including through reduction in congestion-related stress levels and road rage, will be substantial. Further, the project is expected to carry up to 400,000 passengers per day using the main trunk line and feeder systems, and contribute towards increased productivity and creating an enabling environment for private sector investment along the BRT corridor," said Jumbe Katala, AfDB's Project Manager.

The Project will also benefit the environment by encouraging the public to leave their cars at home. The System will also use energy efficient buses in order to reduce greenhouse emissions.

Accordingly, the strategic Project's twin objectives plans are inclusivity and green growth since the DART project is expected to provide good quality public transport service to all city commuters and reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG).

"The Bank's involvement in this project is key to decongesting the major road corridor and aims to resolve infrastructure challenges and mobility bottlenecks, particularly in Urban Transport sub-sector in Tanzania," Said Mr. Gabriel Negatu, AfDB East Africa Regional Hub Director General.

It is projected that by 2030, Dar es Salaam will have grown to 7.8 million inhabitants who will generate 10 million trips per day.

Phase 2 is part of the six phased DART system Master Plan for Dar es Salaam city that has been developed by the Government of Tanzania and is in line with the AfDB's Urban Development Strategy (UDS) of 2011 and Bank's Ten Year (2013 - 2022). The project's components include procurement of Buses and the fare collection system to be financed by the private sector. About 102 articulated trunk buses with capacity of 140 passengers will provide both normal (stopping at all stations) and express services (stopping only at connector stations).

Additionally, a system of 111 feeder buses with capacity of 60 passengers will transport passengers to the trunk system through feeder stations.

The project is expected to reduce pollution levels by about 60 percent in the Phase 2 corridors and consequently improve air quality. The emissions by DART trunk buses carrying 140 passengers are estimated at 2, l00g/km (since they will be compliant to EURO I11 and/or above emission standards), while emissions of the feeder buses carrying 60 passengers are 1,250g/km. The current minibuses emit 50 - 70 percent more gases to transport the equivalent amount of passengers compared to the future DART system.

Supporting AfDB's inclusivity growth objective, Phase 2 is designed to be more user friendly as well as designed to cater and be easily accessible for women, disabled people, children and the elderly who are disadvantaged in existing systems. The project will have trunk (main) DART system coupled with feeder systems to make it more inclusive by linking the city environs with the main BRT corridors along with Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) facilities.

The project's design has also made provision of adequate NMT facilities as well as overpasses and underpasses pedestrian crossings to cut back on road accidents involving pedestrians. DART is also projected to create 3,000 local jobs employing at least 1000 women and 2000 men.