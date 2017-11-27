Namibia: Analyst Predicts Tough Race for Swapo Presidency

POLITICAL commentator Nico Horn has predicted a tough contest for the party president position during the elections currently underway at the 6th Swapo congress.

Horn said the race will especially be hard for President Hage Geingob, whom he said may find the going tough if he does not have an outright majority.

Geingob, former minister of defence Nahas Angula and minister of youth Jerry Ekandjo are running for the Swapo presidency.

The political analyst is of the opinion that a re-run will disadvantage Geingob, given the pre-campaign teams in which his opponents for the position were campaigning as a unit.

"People are of the opinion that Geingob will have to take it the first time, as a second round might disadvantage him," Horn said.

He said Geingob however stands a good chance of being elected into the position, if the support shown to him is anything to go by.

Elections at the congress started just after 17h00 today, and proceeded according to regions in alphabetical order.

The congress will elect 56 members, who will be added to 14 regional coordinators and three members from each of the party's wings to make up the central committee.

Another six party members will be nominated to the CC by the party president, while one member from the affiliate union will conclude the list.

The congress is also expected to elect a vice president, secretary general and deputy secretary general.

The congress started on Thursday under theme 'Unity, Inclusivity and Prosperity'.