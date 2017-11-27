Namibia: Silent Treatment and Cold Shoulders

WHAT do you do when you come face to face in a hotel lift with the person who not too long ago supported you, but has since become one of your fiercest critics? Do you greet them or uncomfortably start a conversation, maybe ignore them, or pretend that you did not see the person.

Recounting the incident himself, President Hage Geingob said he was stunned on Friday when he walked into a lift in a Windhoek hotel where the Swapo congress was held over the weekend, and halfway down the elevator stopped, and the doors opened.

And there stood Helmut Angula, a long-time associate, who defended and praised him as party acting president in the past but is now aligned to a faction attempting to block Geingob's ascent to party president.

Helmut Angula partially entered the elevator, but quickly, without greeting, moved out of the lift, saying it was full, even though it was not.

According to sources inside the conference venue, which is closed to the media, Geingob mentioned the incident in an address to the over 700 congress delegates and joked that comrades should at least greet each other and not treat each other as mortal enemies.

Those who told the story to The Namibian declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The congress, held every five years, elected the party's top leadership for the next five years, including the central committee over the weekend.

The congress is a forum of power, influence and the opportunity to possibly lead the country after the 2019 national elections.

Geingob was accompanied by five people in the hotel lift, which comfortably holds roughly 10 people.

To some party insiders, the incident indicated the extent of divisions in the party.

Helmut Angula, who held five Cabinet portfolios since independence, including mines and energy, works, agriculture and fisheries, was one of Geingob's most ardent defenders in public until recently. For his part Geingob has heaped praises on Helmut Angula for his work ethic in the past.

The bond between the two Swapo stalwarts deteriorated a few months ago after Helmut Angula decided to go on his own and to challenge for the Swapo vice presidency at the congress. Since then Helmut Angula has publicly branded Geingob as inexperienced, in a The Villager interview last month.

Helmut Angula yesterday downplayed the elevator incident.

"Exaggerated. In fact, Geingob was saying it jokingly," Helmut Angula told The Namibian.

"Those who were around, noticed that while the President's entourage invited me to join His Excellency in the elevator, I was in the company of my wife and my daughter. I could not abandon my family to join the President, whom I would meet anyway as we were going to the same meeting," he noted.

Helmut Angula's version was scoffed at by people familiar with the encounter, saying the lift was not full, and that he should have at least greeted Geingob before hopping out.

This was not the only cold-shoulder encounter involving Geingob and his political rivals over the weekend.

After the lift incident, Geingob, accompanied by his guards, went to the conference venue.

When he entered the venue, he is said to almost literally have bumped into Nahas Angula, a former Prime Minister, who was a challenger for the party president position over the weekend.

Instead of greeting each other, Nahas Angula avoided speaking to Geingob, an insider who witnessed the incident, said.

Geingob is said to have laughed off the evasion by Nahas Angula, but also raised the incident during a congress discussion.

According to a source who asked not to be identified, Nahas Angula told congress that he could not greet his competitor because he was pulled away by someone else as Geingob was approaching him.

Nahas Angula also confirmed the incident to The Namibian over the weekend

"In my culture, when you meet your senior from the opposite side, you give way for the senior to pass," he said. "It is up to the senior to indicate whether he wants to greet you, not the junior to initiate the greeting. Probably the President did not understand this cultural protocol."

Sources said that to the President the two incidents were a warning sign of disunity among party leaders and that was why he raised them in congress discussions, to highlight the importance of unity.