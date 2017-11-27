Liberia's National Museum to Be Re-Opened On November 29

26 November 2017

Monrovia — The National Museum of Liberia is restored, reversing the effect of many years of destruction and neglect.

It is housed in one of Monrovia's oldest buildings, erected in 1843, four years before Liberia's Declaration of Independence.

This example of typical mid-19th century Liberian settler architecture was originally designed to house the colony's first Court House.

The three floors of exhibitions collectively entitled Waves of the Time explore the ebb and flow of Liberia's history, cultures, peoples and artistic expressions.

The exhibitions inform and enlighten visitors through the use of rare and contemporary artifacts, documents, photographs, archival videos, art works, sculptures and installations of a traditional hut and a country kitchen.

Stories about and images of Liberia's 16 ethnic groups as well as the establishment of Americo-Liberian communities are followed by the history of the Republic of Liberia and its quest for unity, peace and prosperity.

Finally, art works by talented, contemporary Liberian artists interpret artistically the country and its peoples' past, present and future.

"I am proud that as President of Liberia I have been able to restore the symbols of the waves of our evolvement and I call on all Liberians to share in this rich heritage by visiting the Museum," President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

The Museum was severely damaged during the civil war and many items and objects in its collections were damaged, destroyed or stolen.

President Sirleaf made the reopening of the Museum a priority to support the nations healing efforts.

Over the last year and a half, the physical structure was restored and the services of museum specialist Carol J. Alexander secured to oversee the design and duration of its re-opening exhibitions.

Carol J. Alexander is the CEO of MaBu, a Cultural Resource Company. She was the founding director of the Ritz Theatre and Museum in Jacksonville, Florida (USA), the city's 35,000 square foot museum and theater of African American history and culture.

Her service was arranged through the former Director Smithsonian African Art Museum. Museum opens to the public, Wednesday November 29th at 21:00 am. Regular hours will be Monday - Friday 10am-4pm and Saturday 10am-3pm.

