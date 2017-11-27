27 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Congratulates Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

President Jacob Zuma has congratulated the reigning Miss South Africa, Ms Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, on being crowned Miss Universe 2017 at the beauty pageant held yesterday in Las Vegas in the United States of America.

Ms Nel-Peters became only the second South African to win the title after Margaret Gardiner won the title in 1978. Last night she competed against 91 contestants from around the globe, the biggest number of entrants in the history of the competition.

"Our nation is immensely proud of Ms Leigh for this tremendous achievement. She has hoisted the South African flag higher and continues to inspire many young women who look up to her, to reach even higher for their dreams. We congratulate her most heartily and wish her all the best during her reign which is South Africa's reign," said President Zuma.

