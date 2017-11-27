27 November 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JPM Orders Action On 'Ownerless' Cars

By Herieth Makwetta and Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday demanded an explanation on 50 vehicles, which had supposedly been imported by the government, but which had been lying unclaimed at Dar es Salaam Port for two years.

Dr Magufuli gave the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) seven days to establish who the real owner of the vehicles was.

"TRA and TPA should know the owner of these abandoned vehicles. We want them known. Those responsible for hiding the vehicles at the port should also be sought and exposed," he said during an impromptu visit to the port. The Head of State said some unscrupulous individuals had been dodging tax by manipulating the government's procurement and importation systems.

"There is a syndicate that imports vehicles for private use alongside those being imported by the government and leaves the tax burden to the government.

"The whole car importation system is a problem. That is why specifications for the imported cars have not been given."

Earlier, Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango, TRA customs commissioner George Mnitafu, TPA director general Deusdesit Kakoko and Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro told President Magufuli that they did not know who the owner of the vehicles was.

Dr Magufuli directed PCCB director general Valentino Mlowola to thoroughly investigate the matter.

"The owner of these vehicles must be exposed even if he or she is some big shot," he said. President Magufuli added that he had credible information on who owned the vehicles and the purpose for which they had been imported, adding that his directive was aimed at testing whether those tasked with the job could come up with the "right answer".

Dr Magufuli also inspected 53 police vehicles that were imported in 2016, but which had not been cleared.

The Head of State directed that the vehicles be handed over to the Police Force if they conformed to the required specifications.

Dr Magufuli attributed the delay in clearing the police vehicles to poor communication among Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba, Works minister Makame Mbarawa and Dr Mpango.

He also wondered why vehicles were kept at the port for many years while the law was clear that goods that were unclaimed for 21 days should be auctioned.

