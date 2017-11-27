27 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sauti Sol Blast Ezekiel Mutua As 'Melanin' Video Hits a Million Views

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
Sauti Sol's new video Melanin.
By Thomas Matiko

Members of Sauti Sol have accused moral policeman Ezekiel Mutua of double standards after he locked out their latest jam 'Melanin' from day time TV.

The song's video has already hit one million views on YouTube in a week since its release.

Last Thursday, just three days after the Afro-fusion boys band had dropped the song, the Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) chief executive issued a statement terming its video as gross and not fit to be watched by children.

"... Melanin video is gross and not suitable for children. It also objectifies women under the guise of black beauty. This is objectionable as it attacks the dignity of women" Mr Mutua said.

Mr Mutua had three years ago banned another Sauti Sol's video 'Nisheke' from being aired locally.

Reacting to Mr Mutua's position, Savara Mudigi a member of the quartet band accused the KFCB of poor leadership and double standards.

BEING TARGETED

He questioned their songs are being targeted while no action is taken on raunchy video released by other artistes.

"It's sickening to see the double standards in our society because when you look at the videos that are being aired on national TV and everywhere, don't they follow the law, because I see videos of foreign acts, big acts like Nicki Minaj showing you know, but anyway yoh!" a pissed off Mudigi wondered.

On his part, Bien Baraza wants the moral policeman to understand that the world has changed and not all Sauti Sol songs are meant for everyone as Mr Mutua seems to think.

"I understand where he (Mutua) is coming from with his moral stand which is fine and I didn't know we were breaking the law expressing ourselves in that nature. But all I can say is, we are in a different time, a different era and this generation speaks a different language maybe from the one Kenya has been speaking for a long time. And all our content is not going to be for family viewing and it's up to the parents to regulate what's their children view," Baraza

Kenya

Saudi Media Allege Qatari Terror Plot in KSA Using Kenyan And Somalis

A Saudi Arabia newspaper Okaz has published a story alleging it has evidence to show that Qatar is plotting for a series… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.