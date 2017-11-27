Tanzania: Middlemen in Film Trade Face the Axe

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Film Federation (Taff) and CogsNet Technologies have signed an agreement that will see the two parties commercialising an online database they are to form and put middlemen out of the film producing and distribution business.

Speaking at the signing of the agreement at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam at the weekend, the minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, said removal of middlemen was the best approach towards ensuring Tanzania's artists benefitted from their works.

"We've attained an extra mile in advancing the rights of our artists. I have always thought of the producers and actors and I believe they deserve a more dignified cut instead of languishing in poverty," he said, insisting that with the new database the days were numbered for the middlemen who used to benefit hugely from the sweat of film actors and producers.

The deal will make the works and services of producers to be available online and affords them opportunity to bargain directly when it comes to selling their works or services.

Earlier, CogsNet Technologies' operation director Nkundwe Mwasaga said his organisation has a dream to ensure that the industry assumes its rightful place in terms of raising the standards of the film producers and actors and raising the contribution in terms of revenue.