Egypt: Xi Sends Condolences to Sisi Over Deadly Attack On Egypt Mosque

Beijing — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message of condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after a terror attack on a mosque in North Sinai Province killed at least 235 people.
In the message, Xi offered his deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to President Sisi, the families of the victims and the injured.China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and strongly condemns the attack, Xi said.China is steadfast in supporting Egypt's efforts in fighting against terrorism and safeguarding its national security and stability, the message added.