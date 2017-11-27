27 November 2017

This is Africa (Hilversum)

South Africa: Miss South Africa Crowned Miss Universe 2017

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters/Facebook
South Africa, thank you for support and love throughout my #MissUniverse journey. I may be the new Miss Universe but I will always be your Miss South Africa - we did it! - Demi Leigh.
By Nduta Waweru

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is Miss Universe 2017. She edged out Miss Colombia Laura González (first runner-up) and Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett (second runner-up) for the crown Sunday night in Las Vegas.

With a degree in business management at North-West University, Nel-Peters, 22 is passionate about training women in self-defence, after her experience being held at gunpoint. She is hoping to be an advocate for HIV/AIDs.

"HIV/AIDS is a very big problem in my country South Africa, so I hope to stand as an advocate for that," she said after the event.

Nel-Peters also earned a yearlong salary, a luxury apartment in New York City for the duration of her reign and more prizes besides the title.

In the Q&A session, Nel-Peters said that lack of equal pay is the most important issue faced by women in the work place.

"In some places, women get paid 75 percent of what men earn for doing the same job, working the same hours, and I do not believe that is right. I think we should have equal work for equal pay for women all over the world."

The competition's top 13 finalists were Thailand, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Spain, Ireland, Croatia, Great Britain, USA, Brazil, Canada, Philippines, Venezuela and China. They were selected from the 91 other contestants.

"You feel so empowered because you are on a stage with 91 other women that are strong, that are independent, that have worked really hard. They are all winners; they are winners of their own countries, and to me, that was so empowering. That just showed me that if women take hands and stand together, we are unbreakable and we can say no to the things that are wrong in the workplace, at home or wherever you might go," Nel-Peters said after the show.

South Africa

Health Minister Threatens to Sue Provinces for Shortage of Junior Doctor Positions

Motsoaledi says three provinces are responsible for leaving hundreds of recent medical school graduates without jobs. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This is Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.