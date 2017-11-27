26 November 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Burundi: Canadian Company to Start Exploration for Minerals in Burundi

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Canadian mining company has been awarded contracts to explore for minerals in Waga-Nyabikere and Mukanda areas in central Burundi.

CVMR Energy Minerals Inc signed an agreement with the government in Bujumbura to explore in Waga-Nyabikere, which is believed to have $30 billion worth of minerals, including nickel, iron, copper and cobalt and Mukanda. The area is estimated to have mineral reserves worth $600 million.

The Burundi government will have a 25 per cent stake in the mining and refining operations.

"We do not intend to ship the ores. We will refine them here and then ship the final products to international markets," said Kamran M. Khozan, chief executive of CVMR.

He said that his company has already signed agreements with two engineering firms, one based in Burundi the other from South Africa, to help in the operations.

A feasibility study of the sites will start in January. When fully operational the company is expected to create more than 1,500 technical jobs in the country.

In addition, the University of Burundi and CVMR have agreed to establish an international centre for research and development in vapour metallurgy, and to create a department of metallurgical science and engineering at the campus.

According to geological research carried out in the country, Burundi holds mineral reserves of sulphide nickel, rare earth, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, wolframite and many others. Minerals currently exported from the country include gold, Colombo-tatalite, cassiterite and wolframite.

Hydrocarbons and hydrothermal vents have also been found. Lateritic nickel is currently under concession, and rare earths have been evaluated and mining has started. Phosphates, carbonatites, kaolin, limestone, peat, quartzite and feldspar have also been identified.

The peat exploitation is carried out by state-owned Office Nationale de la Tourbe, which was set up to meet the needs of household and industrial fuels.

In October, the Rainbow company in Burundi started exploration of rare earths in Mutambu and Kabezi regions, on the outskirts of Bujumbura. The company is said to have invested $5 million, and will pay four per cent of its annual turnover and 30 per cent as income tax.

Burundi

Arusha - Deadlocked Dialogue Resumes

The facilitation office convened the 4th round of the inter-Burundian dialogue from 27 November to 8 December. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.