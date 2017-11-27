South Africa: Five House Robbery Suspects to Appear in Court

press release

On Monday, 27 November 2017, five suspects, aged between 31 and 41 are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court on charges of possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle(s), house robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

The suspects' court appearance came after they were nabbed on Thursday, 23 November 2017 in Mooinooi after they went to a certain house pretending to be looking for a room to rent. They allegedly threatened people that they found inside the house with firearms and demanded their cell phones, other house hold items and also stole a vehicle belonging to the owner of the house. The suspects fled the scene with two vehicles.

The police were alerted about the matter and launched a search for the suspects. According to information, they (the police) spotted the vehicles in question on the N4 road and that led to a car chase. The five suspects aged between 31 and 41 were ultimately arrested near the N4.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane applauded Mooinooi police for their swift reaction and making sure that the suspects are all arrested. She said further that the police will ensure that trio and other serious crimes suspects are brought to book to face the full might of the law. .