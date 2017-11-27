Liberia: President Sirleaf Dedicates Diah Bridge, Fish Landing Cluster in Grand Cape Mount County

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has dedicated Diah Bridge in Tewor District, Grand Cape Mount County; commending the government of Japan for what she termed as Japan's expression of interest not only in Monrovia but for people in the rural Liberia. The Diah Bridge, which is 84feet×31feet, was constructed by a Liberian company. It is expected to benefit over 15,000 inhabitants in the district and parts adjacent.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement on Saturday, November 25, 2017 in Diah Town, Tewor District in Grand Cape Mount County at program making the formal dedication of the Diah Bridge where she cut ribbon for the newly constructed bridge. The Bridge was constructed with funding from the Government of Japan through its Commodity Value Fund (CVF); a grant from the people of Japan as a symbol of friendship and cooperation between the governments of Japan and Liberia.

Performing the ceremony, President Sirleaf commended the government and people of Japan, especially Prime Minister Abe for such a wonderful gift to the people of Liberia. She thanked the citizens of Cape Mount County including the County's Legislators, Superintendent, chiefs, elders, women and youth for the support and cooperation extended to the contractors during the execution of the project.

The Liberian leader lauded the company, Associated Builders and Construction Inc. for their outstanding performance. She used the occasion to encourage citizens of Cape Mount County to invest in agriculture and produce more for themselves and make use of the bridge, which according to her will continue to improve their condition.

She however congratulated the citizens for keeping the peace over the last 12 years stressing, "We can build the roads, bridges, electricity but the most important thing is peace; so I want to thank you for playing your part in whatever way you did, thank you," she highlighted.

For his part, Japanese Ambassadorial H. E, Kaoru Yoshimura said he was grateful to witness the completion of the Stockton Creek and Diah Bridges completion. He commended President Sirleaf and the government of Liberia for the three and half years of good working relationship as Ambassador to Liberia. He pledged Japan's continued support to Liberia's development agenda.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of the Grand Cape Mount County Legislative Caucus. Senator Edward B. Dagoseh thanked President Sirleaf and the Japanese government for selecting Diah for the construction of the Bridge; something he said the people will forever remember. He however appealed to President Sirleaf to consider in her development agenda the Medina to Robertsport road before she ends her tenure.

In Separate remarks Acting Internal Affairs Minister, Varney Sirleaf, Fredrick Foboi, Chief Executive Officer of Associated Builders and Magdalena Fahnbulleh thanked President Sirleaf for their preferment and her continued development agenda especially in the final stage of her administration. They described her as one of the best Presidents Liberia has produced.

Meanwhile, President Sirleaf has cut ribbon and dedicated the Robertsport Fish Landing Cluster in Grand Cape Mount County. She described the project as "good." She commended the World Bank for its support to Liberia's development initiatives.

The Liberian leader said the initiative will give a big boast to the revenue generating effort of the government, adding "This is a pilot project - once properly utilized, will increase the partnership with the World Bank." President Sirleaf made several stopovers en route to Robertsport where she interacted with students, chiefs and women groups - thanking them for keeping the peace.

Making remarks, World Bank Liberia Country Manager, Ms. Larisa Leshechenko said the artisanal fisheries of Liberia provide a livelihood to approximately 33,000 full-time fishers and processors in the coastal countries. She maintained the World Bank will continue to partner with the Liberian government to enhance the capacity for the operations and management of the facility, and for sustainable management of the coastal resources to support livelihoods in coastal communities.

The ceremony was graced by senior government officials including Dr. Clarence Moniba, Minister of State Without Portfolio and Head of PDU, World Bank Country Manager, Local government authority and citizens.