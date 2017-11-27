Namibia: Private Fuel Storage Planned for Usakos

MDL International Trade (Pty) Limited plans building a fuel storage facility at the coastal town of Usakos, at the cost of US$50 million (N$700 million).

MDL's business development manager, Antonio Miranda, told The Namibian last week that the company contracted a Brazilian oil company to conduct a feasibility study on the viability of the plan, and at this stage, they have already purchased land and are doing an environmental impact assesment.

He also said the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP)'s forth pillar - infrastructure development - has as its main concept to put Namibia in a central position and establish the country as a logistic hub in SADC.

Miranda said Namibia and the land-locked neighbouring countries, are highly dependent of fuel imports, and are currently suffering due to lack of adequate logistic platforms, and MDL had seen a business opportunity for an oil storage facility.

The selected location is a 35-hectare flat area between the B2 road and Walvis Bay-Karibib railway and Miranda said all designed infrastructure can be easily implemented. He also said the cost of land at Usakos is very competitive.

"Once the land acquisition and environment impact assessment are completed, MDL will be ready to start the construction," he said.

Construction is planned to take 18 months.

He further said the construction of the facility will contribute towards the attainment of HPP's job creation targets as the construction phase will create 800 direct jobs as well as 2 400 temporary ones.

"MDL intents to introduce an innovative storage and transport concept which significantly reduces risks or leakages due to elimination of two pumping operations," he said.

According to its website, MDL is a Namibian company founded in 1993 and it operated till 1998 but suspended the activities in Namibia to pursue other interests in Angola under a different company name.

The company said it is incorporated under Namibian law, and proposes to offer customers the widest range of services in respect of procurement and logistics, including the storage, handling and distribution of various products according to the needs of the end users and also expands its activities outside Namibia.

"The ultimate mission is to offset supply uncertainties regarding yields, process liability and lead-time, and risk hedging supply chains focus on sharing resources The scope of activity to support the oil and gas sectors, by proposing to offer services of procurement and logistics in the purchase of import and exporting... storage and delivery of all types of products, equipment and tools used in the production line within the oil and gas mining industry, by providing a door to door service."