South Africa: Five Strategic Questions South Africa Must Ask to Survive

South Africa is poised at a precipice of fiscal default, political fracture and a return to social polarisation. These three pitfalls are avoidable, but it will require a concerted effort and a number of about-turns to change the trajectory of the country. Here are some questions with which South Africa's leadership echelons in business and government need to concern themselves in 2018 and beyond. To the degree that we develop robust answers to these questions, we will succeed. To the degree we fail, the country will. By MARIUS OOSTHUIZEN.

First, a word on strategic perspective. Many of our leaders in government cannot run a spaza shop, let alone develop and implement sophisticated policy that has the intended outcomes, in an advanced free-market environment. Most of our captains of industry, I would argue, are brilliant at sailing their own corporate ships, but are newcomers to the domain of national strategic adaptation. Neither of these constraints is insurmountable. For every incapable bureaucrat there is a capable technocrat somewhere in the wings. Our industry captains, similarly, can be brought along to see their broader societal role. Many have already made this shift. These questions are not exhaustive, but they offer a start.

1....