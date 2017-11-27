27 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - a Nowhere Land Between Underground Lobbying and Open Democracy

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Left: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Right: ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
analysis

ANC presidential hopefuls have left South Africans guessing as to how they would do policy once elected to power. This is because the party's leadership campaign is stuck in a Nowhere Land between underground lobbying and open democracy. Now there has finally been a push for this gap to change fundamentally. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

With less than three weeks to go to the party's elective conference in Johannesburg, two things are certain. The first is that, based on branch nominations, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma are the only two serious contenders for the top post, and the second is that this race is a close one.

On some possibly more important issues, such as whether the ANC will still be unified come December 21, the morning after, and which policy directions each of the candidates could pursue, and how, there's much less certainty.

Much of this has come about because the contenders are campaigning while at the same time they are not. Seven leaders have put their hands up for the top spot - a record for the 105-year-old party - and contestation is as fierce as ever.

Party rules and convention dictate that...

More on This

Mantashe Warns ANC Delegates Against 'Selling Their Votes'

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe has warned branch delegates against the pitfalls of "selling their votes" in the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.