South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - a Nowhere Land Between Underground Lobbying and Open Democracy

Left: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Right: ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

analysis

ANC presidential hopefuls have left South Africans guessing as to how they would do policy once elected to power. This is because the party's leadership campaign is stuck in a Nowhere Land between underground lobbying and open democracy. Now there has finally been a push for this gap to change fundamentally. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

With less than three weeks to go to the party's elective conference in Johannesburg, two things are certain. The first is that, based on branch nominations, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma are the only two serious contenders for the top post, and the second is that this race is a close one.

On some possibly more important issues, such as whether the ANC will still be unified come December 21, the morning after, and which policy directions each of the candidates could pursue, and how, there's much less certainty.

Much of this has come about because the contenders are campaigning while at the same time they are not. Seven leaders have put their hands up for the top spot - a record for the 105-year-old party - and contestation is as fierce as ever.

Party rules and convention dictate that...