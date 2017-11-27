Namibia: Swapo Scores Itself High

ALTHOUGH the ruling Swapo Party says the implementation of the resolutions passed at the 2012 congress are "impressive", a report presented at the just-ended congress was vague on detail.

The party awarded itself a score of 84% for the implementation of the decisions - up from the 70% it gave itself last year.

For its part, the government awarded itself an 80% as the implementation rate of goals set under President Hage Geingob's signature policy, the Harambee Prosperity Plan.

The party made 16 resolutions at the 2012 congress, which were fine-tuned at a policy conference last year.

Among those, the report presented at the just-concluded congress said Swapo scored 100% for the permanent membership drive, 100% on economic growth and income distribution, full-time employment for the secretary general and also the holding of the last extraordinary congress in 2013 at Swakopmund, which amended the party's constitution.

At that congress, it was decided on a 50/50 gender parity in all the party structures. However, gender equality has so far only reached 67% implementation.

Without giving details on how it was done, the party also claimed 90% implementation on the unemployment resolution, although the report presented at the weekend's congress urged delegates to call on the government to devise strategies to stimulate the economy to generate employment.

It specifically referred to the high (43,4%) unemployment rate among the youth.

The party also claimed that land acquisition and distribution stood at 75% implementation, while quality healthcare was at 91%.

Apart from not explaining how the 91% was arrived at, the 60-odd page report presented to the congress did not even contain a section on health.

Party insiders said the scores seem to indicate that the party lost track with reality on the ground, or is in denial.

They pointed to the state of the country's health and stated that the party cannot score itself high while things are deteriorating.

Swapo also claims that the resolution on generational transition was 80% done.

But in the same report, it details how some youth league leaders were expelled from the party but had to be readmitted after a High Court order.

The 2012 congress resolution on the promotion and sustenance of moral values has also been implemented at 87%, according to the central committee's report.

Several congress delegates lamented the fact that factionalism and division have widened even more of late.

When he addressed the congress on Thursday, Swapo's founding president Sam Nujoma decried the extent to which the distortion of facts, blackmailing and other dirty tactics were used by the two teams contesting for the top four positions at the congress.

"It is only through unity, tolerance, mutual respect, collective leadership, fairness and the upholding of our constitution that we can move forward, and continue to keep the peace and stability in our country," Nujoma told the 700-odd delegates.

He was supported by former Swapo president Hifikepunye Pohamba, who said candidates were attacking one another "as if you were not comrades".

"You have created the impression that there is personal hatred, and you completely forgot that all of you, whether you call yourself 'Team Harambee' or 'Team Swapo', belong to Swapo," he said.

Pohamba said the campaigns undermined the party's credibility and the candidates who will emerge victorious against the opposition.