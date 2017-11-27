South Africa: Western Cape Social Development On 16 Days of Activism Against Violence On Women and Children

press release

16 Days of Activism: Over R683-million to support women and children to Get Help, Report Abuse!

As we commemorate the national 16 Days of Activism against Violence on Women and Children, the Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) is calling on citizens to take a stand against violence and abuse!

DSD has allocated just over R683-million this year to lead the whole-of-society response against the abuse of women and children.

Our message as government over these 16 Days and beyond is clear: Get Help and Report Abuse!

The department prioritizes the development and protection of the 1.7-million children and 2.1-million women in the Western Cape, beyond just these 16 Days of Activism.

Through the Children and Families programme and the Victim Empowerment sub-programme (VEP), the department provides key services to women and children at risk 365 days a year.

The Children & Families and VEP receive a combined budget of R683-million (up R29-million from the previous year), which is our largest single funding allocation.

During this year's 16 Days of Activism campaign the Department, our funded NGO partners, and MEC Albert Fritz, will embark on numerous events to commemorate the period. Some of the events will include;

The expansion of our provincial foot-print, through the launch of the DSD Langa local office on Monday (04-12-2017), with social workers.

The hosting of a gender-based violence workshop on Trauma Informed Care, on Tuesday (05-12-2017), which will see DSD invite all stakeholders such as the police, NPA, NGOs and academics.

A focus on abused people with disabilities, together with our funded NGO partners working with disabled adults and children.

Door-to-door awareness session in Paarl on Monday (04-12-2017), at the Lover's Lane Informal Settlement, with our funded NGO partners.

We can end the abuse of women and children if we continue to work together and build partnerships with communities. The public can report any cases of abuse of women and children to the SAPS on 10111 (24 hour service), or by approaching our social workers at regional or local offices, or by contacting the DSD hotline on 0800 220 250.

