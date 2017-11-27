27 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Super Eagles Goalkeeper Dumps Club

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, has dumped FC Ifeanyi Uba of Nnewi for another Nigerian club side.

He has yet to disclose the new club.

Ezenwa told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday that he took the decision "after making some consultations and putting considerations in place."

He said that his new club would be made known soon in grand style.

"The new club will be unveiled very soon in an occasion that I will sign a new jersey.

"Although my contract with FC Ifeanyi Ifeanyi Uba is over but I have considered leaving them after contract expiration," Ezenwa said.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper said he was expecting to do better with the new club.

"I am always focused and determined to excel at goal posts which is the secret of my success.

Ezenwa has been with FC Ifeanyi Uba as number one goalkeeper.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Higher Electricity Tariffs are Inevitable - Vice President

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday said payment of high electricity tariffs is inevitable for Nigerian electricity… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.