Eritrea: Youth Trained in Different Skills

A workshop organized by Eritrean experts focusing on the causes and consequences as well as managing the aftermath of… Read more »

At the graduation ceremony conducted on 24 November, the head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in Anseba region branch, Mr. Azazi Bereket indicated that the training is in continuation of the effort being exerted to enhance the capacity of the youth.

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.