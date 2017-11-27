27 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Iran Naval Forces Repel Pirate Attack On Merchant Vessel in Gulf of Aden

Iranian naval forces have repelled pirates who were attacking one of the country's merchant vessels in the Gulf of Aden. Iran's 48th naval fleet, comprised of Alvand destroyer and Lavan logistic warship, rescued the Iranian ship from an attack by pirates in the south of Ras Sharbitat region in Oman on Sunday morning.

Gulf of Aden pirates attacked the Iranian merchant ship, named Caspian Harmony, in a bid to hijack it, but they were forced to flee by Iranian naval forces. Iran's 48th naval fleet set off for the high season September 2 on a mission to maintain the Islamic Republic's power in international waters and safeguard maritime routes.

In recent years, Iran's Navy has increased its presence in international waters to protect naval routes and provide security for merchant vessels and tankers. In line with international efforts against piracy, the Iranian Navy has been conducting patrols in the Gulf of Aden since November 2008, safeguarding merchant containers and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran or other countries.

Iran's Navy has managed to foil several attacks on both Iranian and foreign tankers during its missions in international waters.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) has described the anti-piracy efforts by Iran's Navy as "effective."

