Somalia: Deputy PM Meets With Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince in Riyadh

The deputy Prime Minister of Somalia Mahdi Mohamed Guled met with Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince Mohamed Bin Salman in Riyadh, the Kingdom's capital city on Sunday.

Guled held talks with the crown prince on the sidelines of the first meeting of an Islamic counter-terrorism alliance kicked off Sunday in Riyadh and discussed on security, trade cooperation and education.

The deputy PM said in a statement, obtained by Radio Shabelle the meeting was fruitful and agreed on key areas related to the fraternal relations between the two Muslim countries.

Guled is attending in the first meeting of defense ministers and other senior officials from the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, which officially counts 41 countries and identifies as a "pan-Islamic unified front" against violent extremism.

In his keynote speech at the gathering in Riyadh, he briefed the participants about the current security situation in Somalia and latest Al Shabaab bombings, including Oct 14 explosion which killed more than 400 people.