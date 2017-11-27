Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Dedicates Mesurado Industrial Fisheries Terminal - Calls for Outsourcing

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has dedicated the Mesurado Industrial Fisheries Terminal and termed it as the mismanaged sector in the past, which she said caused the Government of Liberia to take the responsibility and turn it over to those managing the fishery sector.

She stressed the need for the entity to be outsourced to a private company through a proper bidding process to manage it effectively.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement at the dedicatory ceremony of the Mesurado Industrial Fisheries Terminal at the Mesurado Industrial fisheries Terminal Facility at the Freeport of Monrovia on Friday, November 24, 2017.

President Sirleaf used informed the gathering that Liberia needs a diversification process, by getting away from the traditional investment sector of rubber, iron ore gold and diamond, which she said are not meeting the current day reality of improving the Liberian economy.

The Liberian leader said the nation's dependence upon these resources was not helping the country.

She said "whether it is in agricultural, fishery or and other sectors, it will help in improve the Liberian economy.

"We wish for those good old days to come back to Liberia,' President Sirleaf stressed.

She commended Yevewuo Subah and the West African and Regional Fisheries Program in Liberia, Liberia Maritime Authority, World Bank and the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority for their commitment, formulating policies to Liberia among others.

For her part, World Bank Country Manager for Liberia, Ms. Larisa Leshchenko, recounted how the World Bank Group in supporting Liberia reconstruction process; including of the building the fishery facility.

The World Bank Country Manager noted at the dedicatory ceremony that the "Pier of the Freeport of Monrovia will be the home of a new fishing industry of multi-purpose fishing vessels under Liberia's ownership selectively.

Also making remarks, the Project Coordinator of the West African Regional Fisheries Program in Liberia, Yevewuo Z. Subah commended President Sirleaf, the World Bank Group and other international partners for their unwavering support to the entity and the people of Liberia.

He said he was grateful for the finances received from the World Bank since 2010 up to date.

He said the Fishery industry was lack of management due to the war and at the same time faxed numeral constrains coupled with illegal and irregular fishing, among others.

He noted the terminal will create over 200 jobs when fully completed and operational - something he noted will increase revenue generation among others.

He commended President Sirleaf for her continued support to the institution adding - Madam President, you have done well and we thank you," he noted.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, including Justice Minister, Cllr. Frederick D. Cherue, Information Minister, Len Eugene Nagbe, New Kru Town Borough Governor, Alice B. Weah, among others.