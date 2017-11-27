Uganda: Two 'Beheaded' in Kisoro

Police in Kisoro is investigating the gruesome murder of two men whose headless bodies were discovered in Northern Division Kisoro municipality this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Kefa Mugabe and Moses Muftindinda all residents of Shunga village, Nyabwishenya sub-county, Kisoro district. The two were casual labourers in the home of Rev. Canon Baker Habimana, a resident of Kamonyi cell.

Deo Karimunda, one of the neighbours says the two bodies were found in a pool of blood on Monday. It remains unclear how the two met their tragic end.

Kigezi Region police spokesperson Elly Maate says police has arrested one suspect for questioning. He, however, declined to divulge details about the suspect who is now detained at Kisoro police station. He says the two bodies have been taken to Kisoro hospital mortuary for postmortem.

This is the third murder incident in Kigezi region in less than four days. Dinah Twinobusingye, 56, a resident of Mutojo cell, in Kirima sub-county, Kanungu district was attacked and cut to death by unknown assailants in the wee hours of Sunday morning. She was found inside her house at the time of the tragedy.

On Saturday evening, David Bangowabo, 57, a resident of Kara cell, in Muko Sub-county Rubanda district was allegedly beheaded by Enoch Kweli-Kweli and two others only identified as, Vianney and Reuben all from the same area.

The suspects waylaid Bagwowabo and cut off his head using a machete, while on his way home from grazing cows. The incident resulted from a land wrangle that the deceased was battling with Kweli-Kweli. The suspects are on the run.