South Africa: Tournament Wins for SA Tennis Duo

South Africa's Nik Scholtz and Chanel Simmonds triumphed at the Digicall Futures 1 tennis tournaments held in Stellenbosch over the weekend

Scholtz won the men's tournament after beating Frenchman Leny Mitjana in the final. The top- seeded Scholtz needed only two sets to win 6-4, 6-4 against the No 4 seed. Simmonds, seeded No 1 in the women's event, demolished unseeded Naomi Totka in less than an hour with a 6-1, 6-0 scoreline.

"It is never easy to play against another left-handed player, especially when it is this windy. I was more consistent than her and tried to keep it away from her forehand because she hurt me with that shot. I'm happy with the way I played this week and feeling really good going into the next tournament. I had a good result last week and that helped me a lot," said Simmonds, who won two of last year's three Digicall Futures tournaments.

Scholtz won the first Digicall Futures tournament in 2015 and played in the final of the last tournament in 2016.

"I really had a good week. I think it is the first time ever I won a tournament without dropping a set. That is a big positive to take out of this week. Today was tough with the wind. It is the guy who makes the least amount of errors and keeps his focus that wins in conditions like this. To win a tournament you also can't afford to have a bad day, things need to go your way every day. I'm not going to celebrate yet. I want to do good in all three the tournaments."

