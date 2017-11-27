South Africa: KFC Drive-Through Assault Accused to Apply for Bail

Marius Harding, the only one of the so-called KFC assault accused still in custody, intends to apply to be released on bail.

His bid for bail comes after he was assaulted and robbed in custody at Kgosi Mampuru II prison.

Harding, and co-accused DJ van Rooyen, Stephan Nel, Joshua Schultz and Ockert Muller, are charged with allegedly assaulting a couple during the early hours of August 3 at a KFC drive-through in Montana, Pretoria.

The five accused have been charged with attempted murder, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and the unlawful pointing of a firearm.

Harding, who initially abandoned his bail application, is expected to apply for bail after his outstanding court cases have been finalised.

News24 previously reported that Harding was arrested in 2014 on charges of assault and crimen injuria for allegedly assaulting three petrol pump attendants and using racial slurs at a garage in Petrus Steyn, Free State.

He is also facing a charge of fraud in a separate case in KwaZulu-Natal.

His previous attorney, Nols Nolte, told News24 that warrants of arrest in both cases had been cancelled and that Harding had been granted bail in both matters.

In a previous appearance, Nolte told the court that Harding had been assaulted on different occasions at the correctional facility and that his belongings had been stolen.

His father, Marius Harding Snr also told News24 on Monday that his son has since been transferred to a single cell.

Van Rooyen, Nel and Schultz, who were initially denied bail by Magistrate Mothloki Rapulana, had the decision overturned by a High Court last month.

North Gauteng High Court Acting Judge André Petersen overturned the lower court's decision and granted them bail of R5 000 each.

Muller was granted bail in August.

Rapulana transferred to the Regional Court, sitting at the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court, and postponed it to February 21, 2018.

